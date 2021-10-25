Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 111,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

