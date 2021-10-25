InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

INMD opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

