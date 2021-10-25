Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £19,885.80 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Denise Collis acquired 1,441 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.03) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,980.93).

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £861.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. EMIS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,386.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,265.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

