Insider Buying: Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Purchases C$129,240.00 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 718,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,422,041.94.

Shares of CVE:GRG opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 49.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$20.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

