Insider Buying: Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Purchases C$129,240.00 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 718,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,422,041.94.
Shares of CVE:GRG opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 49.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$20.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.
About Golden Arrow Resources
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.