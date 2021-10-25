Insider Buying: Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) insider Andrew Stobart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.44 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of A$32,195.00 ($22,996.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

