Insider Buying: Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) insider Andrew Stobart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.44 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of A$32,195.00 ($22,996.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Korvest
