Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases 2,090 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.

On Thursday, September 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 131 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.92. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

