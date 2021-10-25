Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells 18,250 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.69. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,635. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $202,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

