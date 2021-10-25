Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $3,281,500.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.57 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

