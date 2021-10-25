Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 14,487 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.22. 507,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,903. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

