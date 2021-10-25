Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells 5,210 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 904,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period.

