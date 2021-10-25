Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $226,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $224,100.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

