Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells 16,575 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 16,575 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $367,467.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 97,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,289. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

