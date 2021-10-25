Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $68,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $19,343.94.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00.

RNG stock opened at $248.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 250.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 119.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

