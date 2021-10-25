Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $68,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $19,343.94.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62.
- On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00.
RNG stock opened at $248.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 250.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 119.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
