Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.74). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Insmed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

