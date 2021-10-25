Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

