Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFCZF. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $136.90 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.