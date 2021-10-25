Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

