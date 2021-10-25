Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CAO Denis Mendonca Sells 8,591 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

