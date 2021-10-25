International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.88 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,988,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

