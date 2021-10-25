Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) versus Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 3 5 3 0 2.00

Telefónica has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 22.90%. Given Telefónica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telefónica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.51 $1.81 billion $0.59 7.47

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19%

Summary

Telefónica beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

