Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.61

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

IPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $677.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

