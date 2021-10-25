Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

INTU stock opened at $590.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $591.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.57 and its 200 day moving average is $491.97. The firm has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

