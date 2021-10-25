Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 80,966 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 378.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the quarter. TrueBlue accounts for about 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

TBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $32.50.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

