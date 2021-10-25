Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

