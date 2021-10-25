Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 1,184 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

