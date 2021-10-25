Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 17,685 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,186. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

