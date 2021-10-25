Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $206.63

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.63 and last traded at $206.63, with a volume of 828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

