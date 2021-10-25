Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – Argo Blockchain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/18/2021 – Argo Blockchain is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Argo Blockchain is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Argo Blockchain is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Argo Blockchain is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $17.02 on Monday. Argo Blockchain Plc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.