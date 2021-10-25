Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) recently:

10/25/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

10/22/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

10/12/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

9/28/2021 – Heritage-Crystal Clean was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $431,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

