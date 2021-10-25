ION (ION) Trading 45.9% Higher This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 94.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $623,583.27 and approximately $45.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00105841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00458593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,668,053 coins and its circulating supply is 13,768,053 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.