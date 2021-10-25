Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $578,000 in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of The New Ireland Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

