Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

