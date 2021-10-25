Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 12,602 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ionic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,509 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,162 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,864 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,444 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $127,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83,578 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

