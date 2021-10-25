iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Increased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,225,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.49 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

