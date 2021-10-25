iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.84. 9,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $104.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.