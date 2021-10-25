iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000.

BATS USMV opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

