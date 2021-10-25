iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.93

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 55727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

