iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,001,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.47. 56,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,414,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

