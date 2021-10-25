iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.18

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.18 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

