iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $132.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26.

