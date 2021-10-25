iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

IWL stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

