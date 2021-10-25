iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $461.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.79 and a 200-day moving average of $443.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $301.44 and a 1-year high of $478.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

