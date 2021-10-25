iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $280.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.