James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $500.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.61), with a volume of 944309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($10.24).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSJ. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James Fisher and Sons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £255.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 892.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 941.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

