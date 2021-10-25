James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Monday. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON:FSJ opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 942.75. James Fisher and Sons has a 52-week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,323.42 ($17.29). The company has a market capitalization of £258.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

