Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €59.34 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €59.34 ($69.81) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.42 ($126.37).

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €61.64 ($72.52). The stock had a trading volume of 331,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a fifty-two week high of €67.88 ($79.86). The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €129.52.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

