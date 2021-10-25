Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

