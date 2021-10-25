Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,816 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

