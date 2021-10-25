Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FirstCash, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

