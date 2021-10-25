Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.95 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.